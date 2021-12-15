5,826 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

