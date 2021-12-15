$600.39 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post $600.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590.36 million and the highest is $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,884. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.