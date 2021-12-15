$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to announce $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 189,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,756. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

