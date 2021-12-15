$867.95 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $867.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.10 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $246.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

