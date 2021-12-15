8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 8X8 traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 5477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.
In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,046 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.10.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.