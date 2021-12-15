8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 8X8 traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 5477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,046 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 62.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 304,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 17.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

