$90.25 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report $90.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.90 million. DZS posted sales of $88.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $342.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DZS by 49.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 356,282 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the second quarter worth about $6,519,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the second quarter worth about $2,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 113,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the first quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.21. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

