9,558 Shares in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 57.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 39.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 170,658 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 756.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 97,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of DAN opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

