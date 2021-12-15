A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 69.1% in November

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.