AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.75 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. Analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AACAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

