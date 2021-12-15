AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.86

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 125070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

AACAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

