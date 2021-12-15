Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 3,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

AADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

