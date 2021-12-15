AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 151,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,283. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

