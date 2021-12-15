AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. 92,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,654. The company has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

