AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

ABBV stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $226.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $127.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

