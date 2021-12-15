AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.91

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 3496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,454,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

