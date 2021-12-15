Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ASGI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 35,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,852. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.