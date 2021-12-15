Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 453,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 121,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

