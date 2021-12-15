Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ADDXF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $1.65.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.