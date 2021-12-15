Adshares Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00005311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $54.35 million and $2.99 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00126437 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,077 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.