Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 258,841 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 26.3% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 655,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 136,649 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 382.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

