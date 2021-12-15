Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $22.38 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,774. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

