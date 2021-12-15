Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,969,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 721,718 shares of company stock worth $91,548,109. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.32. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

