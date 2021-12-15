Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 408,330 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 408,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

