Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 16,091 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,568,000 after acquiring an additional 110,090 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCN opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

