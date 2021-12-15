Advisors Preferred LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,714,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.