Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.