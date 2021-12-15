Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 887 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.