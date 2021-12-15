Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,492. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

