Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $70.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,743 shares of company stock worth $6,375,692. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

