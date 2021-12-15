Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Buys 9,040 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.75% of Planet Fitness worth $50,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,669. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

