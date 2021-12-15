Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $70,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

