Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $27.43 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $27,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.32.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.63. 4,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,948. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

