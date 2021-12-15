Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,542 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $42,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,507. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

