Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 289.4% in November

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 289.4% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HPMCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Africa Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.