AG.L (LON:AG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on the stock.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.66) target price on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG.L presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 560 ($7.40).

AG.L Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

