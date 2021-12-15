AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGFMF. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

