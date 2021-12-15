Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Shares Down 2.6%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.68. 24,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 26,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

About Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

