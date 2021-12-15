Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of Airgain worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Airgain by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.