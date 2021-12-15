Ajai Bambawale Sells 19,288 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$94.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$172.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.72 and a 52 week high of C$96.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Cormark boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.82.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

