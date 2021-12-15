Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

TSE:AQN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,771. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.16 and a 52-week high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

