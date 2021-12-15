Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 5.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.00 and last traded at $119.75. 282,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,634,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

