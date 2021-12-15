Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

