Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the November 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALIM opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Largent purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 49,405 shares of company stock valued at $220,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

