Allegion plc (ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 30th

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Allegion has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE ALLE opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

