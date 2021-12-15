AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.