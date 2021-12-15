Allstate (LON:ALL) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Allstate (LON:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON ALL opened at GBX 26.35 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Allstate has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

