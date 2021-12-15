Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 8.2% After Insider Selling

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $49.73 and last traded at $49.90. Approximately 10,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 310,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

Specifically, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

