Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Up 0.5%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 412 ($5.44). 211,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 219,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($6.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 617.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £487.14 million and a PE ratio of 121.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.