Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Hits One Day Volume of $8.61 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $88.20 million and $8.61 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00007280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00202101 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,017,606 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

