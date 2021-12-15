Alpha Teknova, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 22nd (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova’s (NASDAQ:TKNO) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alpha Teknova had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

